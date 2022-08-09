On Sunday, June 26th, at approximately 1.45pm, two teenage boys were riding the route 194 bus through Beckenham when they were approached by a group of males.

They threatened the boys and demanded their cellphones.

The suspects then alighted at Cromwell Road. There were no reported injuries.

Officers from the Met’s Roads & Transport Police Command have conducted several investigations and are now releasing CCTV images taken onboard the bus.

Anyone who recognises the people in the photographs is asked to call 101 and reference CAD 3745/26Jun.

If you want to remain anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.