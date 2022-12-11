Detectives investigating a collision in Haringey that left a man in hospital with serious head injuries believe a driver of red-coloured hatchback may be a key witness

Police were called at 9.34pm on Tuesday, 20 September to reports of a collision involving a car and an e-bicycle in Broad Lane, N15.

The driver of the car, an Audi, stopped at the scene and called the emergency services.

Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance (HEMS).

The 28-year-old male rider of the e-bicycle was taken to hospital with a serious head injury. While his condition was assessed as not life-threatening, he still remains in the hospital more than two months later receiving treatment.

Detectives believe the driver of a red-coloured hatchback that turned right out of Wakefield Road around the time of the collision may have information that could assist the investigation.

Detective Constable Sam Rivers, the investigating officer from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “It has now been 11 weeks since the collision took place and the e-bicycle rider remains in hospital with significant injuries. We are still trying to ascertain exactly what happened and we are continuing to appeal to the public for information.

“We are particularly keen to hear from the driver of a red-coloured hatchback and we have now released an image of that vehicle. I know the quality is not the best, but it should be enough to prompt the driver to come forward.

“They turned right out of Wakefield Road shortly before 21:34hrs on Tuesday, 20 September and we believe they may have witnessed the collision.

“Similarly, if anyone else witnessed this incident or has footage we really need to hear from you. Any information you have, no matter how small you think it is, will be crucial to our investigation.”

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

If you have information please call 020 8597 4874 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 7483/20SEP.