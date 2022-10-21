Between 5pm and 6pm on Saturday 15 October 2022, two groups of men were involved in an altercation in the area of St Peter’s Street and St Peter’s Grove.

Kent Police attended the scene, where two men were found with injuries which required medical treatment.

Three men, aged 19, 33 and 51, and who are all from the Canterbury area, were arrested on suspicion of affray and violent disorder offences.

They were all released on bail while enquiries continue to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone who recognises any of the men pictured, or who has any other information, is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/199441/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form.

