Detectives investigating a disturbance in Ramsgate have charged four men

Kent Police was called to a fight at a fast-food premises in King Street, which happened shortly after 2am on Saturday 25 March 2023.

It is reported that an altercation in the Harbour Street area had also occurred earlier that evening.

Four men from Ramsgate were detained the same evening, two of which required hospital treatment and have since been released into custody.

Finley Goldsmith, 19, from Park Road, was later charged with affray and grievous bodily harm.

Samuel Giles, 21, from Bradley Road, was charged with affray, grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

Alfie Mason, 19, from Queensgate Road, was charged with affray and grievous bodily harm.

Jack Bamford, 21, of no fixed address was charged with possession of an offensive weapon, grievous bodily harm and affray. He was also charged with a number of other offences connected to unrelated incidents.

Mr Bamford has also been charged with robbery, grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a knife in a public place. This relates to an incident on Friday 24 March in Margate Road, Ramsgate when a taxi driver was reportedly assaulted.

All four men are remanded in custody to appear at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Monday 27 March 2023.