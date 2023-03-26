Sunday, March 26, 2023
Sunday, March 26, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Detectives investigating a disturbance in Ramsgate have charged four men

Detectives investigating a disturbance in Ramsgate have charged four men

by uknip247
Man Rushed To Hospital After Violent Attack In Ramsgate

Kent Police was called to a fight at a fast-food premises in King Street, which happened shortly after 2am on Saturday 25 March 2023.

It is reported that an altercation in the Harbour Street area had also occurred earlier that evening.

Four men from Ramsgate were detained the same evening, two of which required hospital treatment and have since been released into custody.

Man Rushed To Hospital After Violent Attack In Ramsgate
Man Rushed To Hospital After Violent Attack In Ramsgate

Finley Goldsmith, 19, from Park Road, was later charged with affray and grievous bodily harm.

Samuel Giles, 21, from Bradley Road, was charged with affray, grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

Man Rushed To Hospital After Violent Attack In Ramsgate
Man Rushed To Hospital After Violent Attack In Ramsgate

Alfie Mason, 19, from Queensgate Road, was charged with affray and grievous bodily harm.

Jack Bamford, 21, of no fixed address was charged with possession of an offensive weapon, grievous bodily harm and affray. He was also charged with a number of other offences connected to unrelated incidents.

All four men are remanded in custody to appear at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Monday 27 March 2023.

Officers continue to appeal for information relating to an assault on a taxi driver.

The assault happened at around 11.20pm on Friday 24 March, in Margate Road, Ramsgate. The victim was allegedly robbed by a passenger of money and suffered injuries consistent with a stab wound. The injuries are not life-threatening.

Officers have made an arrest in connection with the incident and he has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

If you have information call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting 46/54058/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police investigating a shop theft have released images of two people they’d like to speak to

Police are concerned for the welfare of Alfie, aged 14, who has been reported missing in Hailsham

Officers are looking to speak with to him in connection to a robbery in Lee-on-Solent last month

A 13-year-old female was pushed off her bicycle by a male in a red tracksuit whilst on her way to school

Detectives are appealing for information following a petrol bomb attack on a house

Opponents of London’s ULEZ expansion have launched a guerilla campaign against the cameras that will be used to enforce the contentious scheme

A man who sexually abused four children over the course of nearly 20 years has been jailed thanks to work by specialist officers

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Swindon

Body found on Sussex beach

A 31-year-old man has been charged after items worth over £3,000 were stolen from multiple shops

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident in Openshaw

Nitrous oxide is set to be banned as part of the government’s anti-social behaviour crackdown.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More