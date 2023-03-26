Detectives investigating a disturbance in Ramsgate have charged four men

Kent Police was called to a fight at a fast-food premises in King Street, which happened shortly after 2am on Saturday 25 March 2023.

It is reported that an altercation in the Harbour Street area had also occurred earlier that evening.

Four men from Ramsgate were detained the same evening, two of which required hospital treatment and have since been released into custody.

Man Rushed To Hospital After Violent Attack In Ramsgate

Finley Goldsmith, 19, from Park Road, was later charged with affray and grievous bodily harm.

Samuel Giles, 21, from Bradley Road, was charged with affray, grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

Alfie Mason, 19, from Queensgate Road, was charged with affray and grievous bodily harm.

Jack Bamford, 21, of no fixed address was charged with possession of an offensive weapon, grievous bodily harm and affray. He was also charged with a number of other offences connected to unrelated incidents.

All four men are remanded in custody to appear at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Monday 27 March 2023.

Officers continue to appeal for information relating to an assault on a taxi driver.

The assault happened at around 11.20pm on Friday 24 March, in Margate Road, Ramsgate. The victim was allegedly robbed by a passenger of money and suffered injuries consistent with a stab wound. The injuries are not life-threatening.

Officers have made an arrest in connection with the incident and he has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

If you have information call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting 46/54058/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website.