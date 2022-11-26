Detectives investigating a double murder in Ilford have made two further arrests

A 20-year-old man was arrested in Ilford on Wednesday, 23 November, and a 21-year-old man was arrested in Northampton on Thursday, 24 November.

They are both being held on suspicion of murder and remain in custody at a south London police station.

Police were called at 12:16am on Tuesday, 25 October by the London Ambulance Service to reports of a shooting inside a house in Henley Road.

Armed officers attended along with local officers and paramedics. Three men were found with gunshot injuries.

Saydi Abu Sheikh, aged 23 and Zakariya Jeilani Mohamed, 32, who were both from Ilford, died at the scene.

A 30-year-old man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. He remains there in a serious but stable condition. His family are also being supported by officers.

The families of all three men continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Two men have been charged as part of the same investigation.