Detectives investigating a drive-by shooting outside a church in Euston have charged three men as they continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward

The charges, which were authorised by The Crown Prosecution Service on Wednesday, 15 March, are as follows:

Tyrell La Croix, 22 from Camden and Jordan Walters, 23 from Brent, were each charged with six counts of Section 18 wounding with intent.

Both men appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 16 March where they were remanded in custody to appear at Harrow Crown Court on Wednesday, 12 April.

Superintendent Jack Rowlands leading Camden’s Neighbourhood Policing teams said: “This shooting had a profound impact on our community and my thoughts today are with them and with the victims who were injured.

“We understand and share the concerns of the community around violence and we continue to conduct reassurance patrols in the area. We are grateful to our communities and to our borough partners for their support as our investigation continues.

“We are still very keen to hear from anyone who has information or footage connected to this incident, but has not yet spoken with police. We are committed to removing illegal firearms, and those who carry them, from within our communities and we understand the devastating and lasting impact that violent crime has on victims and on the wider community. If you have information, please help us by sharing what you know”

Police were called at 13:29hrs on Saturday, 14 January to reports of a shooting in Phoenix Road, NW1.



Officers responded with medics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

Four women aged 48, 54, 41, 21 and two little girls, aged 11 and seven, were taken to hospital where their injuries were not life-threatening. The 48-year-old woman remains in the hospital undergoing treatment.

Alrico Nelson Martin, 19 from Kilburn, appeared at Willesden Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 15 March charged with possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life and six counts of conspiracy to wound with intent. He was remanded in custody to appear at Harrow Crown Court on Wednesday, 12 April .

A 22-year-old male was arrested on Sunday, 15 January on suspicion of attempted murder. He was subsequently released on bail to return on a date in April pending further enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information about what took place should call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 3357/14JAN.