Detectives investigating a fatal collision in Bexley are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward

Police were called at 5.17pm on Friday, 17 February to reports of a collision at Eastern Way, SE28.

Officers and London Ambulance Service [LAS] attended. At the scene a silver-coloured Vauxhall Corsa, travelling east toward Erith, had been in collision with a pedestrian.

The 33-year-old male pedestrian was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries are underway to notify next of kin.

The driver of the car is assisting officers with their enquiries.

There were no arrests.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are investigating. They are particularly keen to hear from any witnesses who saw the collision, or captured it on CCTV or dashcam.

Any witnesses yet to speak with police are asked to call the SCIU at Catford Traffic Garage on 020 82851574 quoting 1003/17FEB2023.