On May 27, a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He was taken to a police station in west London and later bailed until late June.

At 6:21am on Saturday, 14 May, police were called to Cheyne Walk, SW3, for reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

Officers were accompanied by London Ambulance Service paramedics.

Olivia Riley, 41, from Suffolk, was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was walking her three golden retrievers at the time of the incident. They died as a result of their injuries as well.

The driver of the car, a 26-year-old man was arrested and taken into police custody on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He was later granted bail and scheduled to appear in court in late June.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, especially if they captured it on a dashcam or other camera, should call 101 and give the reference 1500/14MAY.

Anonymous information can also be provided to Crimestoppers by dialling 0800 555 111.