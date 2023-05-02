Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing have charged three suspects with murder

The Victim Of A Fatal Stabbing Has Today Been Named As 22-year-old Davices Anderson.

Officers were called to High Cross Leys, at the junction of Huntingdon Street and Woodborough Road, in Nottingham city centre, at around 7.50am on Friday (28 April 2023).

Davices Anderson, 22, was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital where, despite the efforts of medical staff, he died at 9.36am.

Following an extensive investigation, two men and a woman have now been charged with his murder.

Courtney McCleary, aged 53, of High Cross Leys, David St Anthony Francis, aged 60, of Swale Grove, Bingham, and 44-year-old Lisa Barlow, of High Cross Leys, are due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday 2 May 2023).

Two more suspects, 49-year-old Danny O’Keefe, of Keswick Court, Sneinton, and Gregory Bailey, aged 50, of Comyn Gardens, St Ann’s, have both been charged with assisting an offender and are also due to appear in the same court today.

Detectives made a further arrest in connection with their investigation yesterday (Monday 1 May 2023) when a 40-year-old woman was detained on suspicion of murder.

Three other suspects previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, a 39-year-old man, and two women aged 33 and 44, have been released on bail while inquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Clare Gibson, who is leading the investigation, said: “We’re pleased to have now made further progress in our investigation by charging five suspects in connection with this attack which resulted in the tragic loss of such a young life.

“Davices’s death has had a devastating impact on his family who are continuing to receive support from specialist officers. As ever, our thoughts remain with them at this incredibly difficult time.”

