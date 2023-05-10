Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in Dagenham have charged a 15-year-old boy with murder

by uknip247

He was also charged on Wednesday, 10 May with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon. He will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 11 May.

Police were called at 11.47pm on Friday, 5 May to reports of men armed with machetes near to Dagenham Heathway Underground Station.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended. An 18-year-old man was found with stab injuries. Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene.

His family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers. He was named as Wazabakana Elenda Jordan Kukabu (known as ‘Jordan’) from Romford.

A post-mortem examination was held on Sunday, 7 May and gave a cause of death as a single stab wound to the chest.

A second man, aged in his 20s, was also taken to hospital with a stab injury. His condition has been assessed as not life-threatening.

Three other males, 16, 17 and 20, were arrested on Tuesday, 9 May in Suffolk on suspicion of murder and a separate offence of violent disorder. They remain in custody.

A 27-year-old man, who was arrested on Tuesday, 9 May in Suffolk on suspicion of assisting an offender and a separate offence of violent disorder, has been bailed pending further enquiries.

A 20-year-old man, who was previously arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released with no further action. However, he was also arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in relation to another incident and has been released on bail for this offence.

