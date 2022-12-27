Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in Islington on Christmas Day have charged a man with murder

Amar Nafazy, 55 of Holloway Road, N7, was charged on Monday, 26 December. He will appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 27 December.

Police attended a residential address in Holloway Road, N7, at 4.55pm on Sunday, 25 December following concerns for the welfare of a resident.

They found a man with a stab injury and immediately provided first aid. The London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance also attended. Despite their efforts, a 54-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has since been identified as Claudius Francis. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A post-mortem examination held on Monday, 26 December, confirmed he died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 3363/25Dec. To remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.