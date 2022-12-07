Wednesday, December 7, 2022
The Family Of 18-year-old Owen Dunn Have Thanked The Local Community For Their Support, After The Teenager Was Killed In North Swindon On Sunday
Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in north Swindon are appealing for dash cam footage from Sunday afternoon

18-year-old Owen Dunn was attacked in Mazurek Way, Haydon End at 1.30pm on Sunday (4/12).

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker, of the Murder Crime Investigation Team said: “We want to hear from anyone who has dash cam footage taken from Sunday in north Swindon.

“We specifically want to see footage captured between 1pm and 3pm in the Whitworth Road area heading into Moredon and north Swindon, particularly around Haydon End, Redhouse and Tadpole Garden Village.”

Detectives are continuing to question a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of Owen’s murder.

A 20-year-old man, also arrested on suspicion of murder at the weekend, has been released under investigation.

Members of the public will continue to see an increased police presence across the whole of Swindon in response to this incident.

If you can have any dash cam footage or information that can help with our enquiries, please call us on 101 quoting Operation Glendale.

Alternatively, you can contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

