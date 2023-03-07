Detectives investigating a fight in the middle of the street between three men and a teenager are asking for the public’s help

Four men were arrested yesterday (Monday 6 March) after officers received a report of a fight involving weapons that had broken out in the middle of the street in Lincoln Road, Newark, shortly before 7.30pm.

Within five minutes, responding cops had one suspect in cuffs before spotting a white van leaving the scene – leading them to stop the vehicle suspected as being involved and arrest three other suspects.

Investigating police are now appealing to anyone who may have been in the area or has any information to get in touch or speak to a patrolling officer.

Three men aged 31, 37 and 48, were arrested on suspicion of affray.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested at the scene on suspicion of affray.

All four remain in custody as inquiries and questioning continues.

Detective Constable Jon Evans, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I want to personally reassure the public that we believe this to be an isolated incident with no wider risk to the public or community.

“Our officers were at the scene incredibly quickly and made four arrests within minutes of being there.

“Thankfully no one was seriously injured during this incident but we understand how concerning this will have been for people in the area.

“I want to assure the community that, while they may see an increase in police officers in the area today, this is purely for reassurance purposes.

“We’d ask that anyone who has any information or simply wants some reassurance to please feel free to speak to any of the patrolling officers.

“This incident happened at a time when we know there may have been other members of the public in the area, so I want to ask anyone who may have seen the incident to come forward and speak to us.

“Any knowledge you have may help us continue to put the pieces together and get to the bottom of exactly what happened.”

Anyone with any information, CCTV, or mobile phone footage is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 674 of 6 March 2023, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.