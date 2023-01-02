Detectives investigating a fight outside a nightclub which left three men with stab wounds have reissued an urgent appeal for information

Three men have been arrested after the incident close to Mojo, in Thurland Street, Nottingham, at 4.16am on New Year’s Day.

One man, aged 24, sustained injuries to his chest and back, which are not currently believed to be life-threatening, and remains in hospital.

Another man, aged 18, was treated for a leg injury and a third man, also 18, is in hospital with injuries to his chest, which are not currently believed to be life-threatening.

Detectives have been analysing CCTV and now particularly want to speak to taxi drivers who may have been working in Thurland Street around the time of the incident.

Detective Inspector Kayne Rukas, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an extremely serious incident and we have been working hard to establish what happened.

“We know there were a number of taxis in the area at the time and I would like to directly ask any drivers who may have seen anything or may have dash-cam footage of the incident to come forward.

“Taxi or bus drivers working in the early hours of New Year’s Day elsewhere in the city may also have have noticed an injured passenger or one with bloodstains on their clothing.

“They could hold important information which will help officers understand what happened in the moments before, during and after this incident.”

Two 18-year-old men and a 24-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of affray.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 240 of 1 January 2023. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.