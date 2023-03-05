Detectives investigating a firearm discharge in Hackney are appealing for witnesses and anyone with footage to get in touch

An investigation was launched after police were called at 6.30pm on Saturday, 25 February by a member of public to reports that a firearm had been discharged in Shrubland Road, London Fields, Hackney.

Officers attended. No injuries were reported.

Initial enquiries suggest the suspects responsible for the shooting were travelling in a blue, Mercedes convertible car. There have been no arrests.



Detective Inspector Mat Freeman of the Met’s Specialist Crime North said:

“We know that when this incident happened there were members of public on the street and vehicles driving nearby.

“Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw or heard anything suspicious at around that time. Also, if you were driving in the area, did you record something on dashcam?

“Any piece of information, no matter how irrelevant it may seem, could be crucial in piecing together what took place.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC giving the reference 5681/25Feb.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, online or by calling 0800 555 111.