Detectives investigating a firearms discharge in Tower Hamlets are appealing for witnesses and anyone with footage to contact them

An investigation was launched after police were called at 5.35pm on Wednesday, 26 April by a member of public to reports that a firearm had been discharged into a vehicle in Blair Street, E14.

Officers attended and no injuries were reported.

Initial enquiries suggest the suspects responsible for the shooting were masked and travelling on E-Bikes.



Detective Inspector Mat Freeman, from the Met’s Specialist Crime, said: “We know that when this incident happened there were members of public and vehicles driving nearby.

“Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw or heard anything suspicious at around that time. Also, if you were driving in the area, did you record something on dash cam?

“Any piece of information, no matter how irrelevant it may seem, could be crucial in piecing together what took place.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC giving the reference CAD 5466/26Apr.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, online or by calling 0800 555 111.