Detectives investigating a hairdresser who sexually assaulted two students are appealing for anyone who believes they may have been victim to similar offences to come forward

Alan Luckhurst, 36 of Worcester Park, Surrey, was found guilty of eight counts of sexual assault and two counts of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent following a trial at Kingston Crown Court on 26 January 2023.

On Monday, 27 March 2023 he was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and given a sexual harm prevention order which prevents him employing anyone under the age of 18 or acting as their manager.

In 2017, a 17-year-old girl came forward to report that Luckhurst had sexually assaulted her while she was on placement at a hairdressers in Twickenham.

Luckhurst was arrested by police and removed from the salon. Following an investigation by officers from the Met’s Child Abuse Investigation Team, he was charged on 14 October 2019. He was bailed by the court and a trial date was set.

While on court bail, Luckhurst set up his own salon in the Kingston area. In 2021, another 17-year-old girl came forward to police and said she had been sexually assaulted by him during her time as an apprentice. The offences took place just a few weeks after she had started at the company.

Luckhurst denied all of the offences, saying he was just a tactile person and at one point was simply demonstrating a head massage.

Detective Constable Natalie Alchin, who led the investigation, said: “Luckhurst completely abused his position as manager of these young women and took advantage of being alone with them during their time at work.

“It is clear that the offences he committed have had a serious and significant impact on both their personal and professional lives. They have shown tremendous bravery, both in coming forward to police and then giving evidence at court.

“We believe there may be other young women who may have worked with Luckhurst and been victim to his predatory behaviour. We would urge anyone who believes that to be the case to come forward and speak to us. We have specialist support in place and will listen to everything you have to say.”

Anyone with information should call 101 with reference 1369/4APR23

