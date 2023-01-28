Saturday, January 28, 2023
Detectives investigating a house fire in Old Swan in September 2022 have charged three men

by uknip247
Officers were called following reports of a fire at a house on Dorien Road
at 3.20am on 1 September. One of the occupants, 76-year-old George Redmond,
was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and other injuries.
He passed away on 16 September.
Three men were arrested yesterday and they have now been charged.
Wayne Hepburn, 46, of no fixed abode was charged with manslaughter and
conspiracy to commit arson with intent
Fraser Dolman, 37, of Richmond Drive, Leigh was charged with conspiracy to
commit arson with intent; supply of crack cocaine; and supply of heroin
James Goulding, 26, of Dentons Green Lane, Dentons Green, was charged with
conspiracy to commit arson with intent; supply of cocaine; and supply of
heroin
Dolman and Goulding appeared at Wirral Adult Remand Court today.
Hepburn remains in custody to appear next Friday, 3 February at Liverpool
Not Guilty Anticipated Plea Court, Derby Square, Liverpool.

