Detectives investigating a house fire in Old Swan in September 2022 have charged three men

Officers were called following reports of a fire at a house on Dorien Road

at 3.20am on 1 September. One of the occupants, 76-year-old George Redmond,

was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and other injuries.

He passed away on 16 September.

Three men were arrested yesterday and they have now been charged.

Wayne Hepburn, 46, of no fixed abode was charged with manslaughter and

conspiracy to commit arson with intent

Fraser Dolman, 37, of Richmond Drive, Leigh was charged with conspiracy to

commit arson with intent; supply of crack cocaine; and supply of heroin

James Goulding, 26, of Dentons Green Lane, Dentons Green, was charged with

conspiracy to commit arson with intent; supply of cocaine; and supply of

heroin

Dolman and Goulding appeared at Wirral Adult Remand Court today.

Hepburn remains in custody to appear next Friday, 3 February at Liverpool

Not Guilty Anticipated Plea Court, Derby Square, Liverpool.