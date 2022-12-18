Home BREAKING Detectives investigating a murder in Hackney have charged a man Detectives investigating a murder in Hackney have charged a man by @uknip247 December 18, 2022 December 18, 2022 Liam Taylor, 37 of no fixed address was charged on Sunday, 18 December with the murder of 28-year-old Ailish Walsh. He will appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 19 December. Police were called at about 10.20pms on Thursday, 15 December, to reports of an unresponsive woman at an address in Rectory Road, N16. Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has been informed. If you can help the police investigation call 101 or Tweet at MetCC and give reference 6902/15Dec. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail RELATED ARTICLES A further three men have been jailed for offences committed during a... A child’s body has been found during searches of a garden in... Two men, aged 42 and 39, were found with stab injuries near... Officers investigating the disappearance of 66-year-old Ross Bunney from Warsash have discovered... The family of a missing Scots woman fears they will never find... Only days after four boys tragically died after falling through some ice,... Six fire engines and an aerial ladder have been sent to tackle... Officers investigating a fatal road traffic collision near Shaftesbury are appealing for... A teenager has been charged with facilitating attempted illegal entry into the... A man arrested in connection with the deaths of two children in... A man was arrested after cops spotted a suspected arson attack while... A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death...