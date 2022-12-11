Sunday, December 11, 2022
Detectives Investigating A Murder In Lambeth Have Made An Arrest, However They Continue To Appeal For Information And Witnesses
At around 4.55am on Saturday, 10 December, officers dealing with a separate matter at Kings College Hospital in Denmark Hill came across a man suffering stab injuries outside the hospital building.

The man had been driven to the hospital by a friend. Officers administered first aid and arranged for the man to be treated by medics. The man, who is aged in his 20s, died at the hospital a short time later.

The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. Formal identification will be arranged in due course.

A post-mortem held on Sunday, 11 December, at Greenwich Mortuary gave the cause of death as stab injuries.

Detective Inspector Matt Denby, Specialist Crime said: “Our investigation is at an early stage, however, I believe the victim was stabbed in Clapham High Street at around 04:45hrs on Saturday morning.

“The victim was driven to the hospital by a friend, but tragically his injuries proved fatal. As I begin work alongside dedicated colleagues and homicide investigators, my thoughts and sympathies are with this man’s family and friends. I can assure them of our total commitment to finding whoever was responsible and bringing them to justice.

“I am appealing for any witnesses who are yet to speak with police to make contact with us and share what they saw or anything that they know. You can call officers on 101 and quote reference 1230/10dec or to remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers.”

A 27-year-old man was arrested in Lambeth on suspicion of murder on the evening of Saturday, 10 December. He was taken into police custody where remains.

