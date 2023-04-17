Detectives investigating a murder in Lambeth have named the victim and described a man they wish to trace





Police were called at around 5.55pm on Saturday, 15 April to reports of a stabbing in Norwood Road SE27. Officers responded with ambulance colleagues.



They found a man in the communal area of flats above shops in Norwood Road.



Officers believe the victim had been stabbed at the doorway between the street and steps leading up to this communal area.



Despite the efforts of paramedics, the man died at the scene. He has been identified as a local man, 20-year-old Filipe Oliveira. Specialist officers are supporting Felipe’s family.



A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.



A homicide investigation has been launched, led by Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn, Specialist Crime.



DCI Blackburn said: “Our investigation is making significant progress, but I am continuing to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward. I also want to hear from anyone who may have footage that will assist the investigation.



“We are also keen to speak to a man described as black, of short build, who was wearing a blue hooded top and a blue Covid mask. He ran away from the scene along Christchurch Road. I particularly want to hear from anyone who may have seen this man, or who has footage of him. Of course, he may have discarded the mask shortly after the incident.”



There have been no arrests at this early stage. Cordons in the area have been lifted.



Anyone who has information, video or images that could help police should call 101 ref CAD 5605/15 Apr. To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers.