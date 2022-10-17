Police were called at 10.59am on Sunday, 16 October, to reports of a fight in Church Lane, E11.

Officers attended the location along with London Ambulance Service and found two injured men, both aged in their 20s.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, one of the men died at the scene. He has been named as 27-year-old Zeqja Lumturi, who lived in Barking.

Next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

The second man was taken to hospital where he remains. His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

Detectives from Specialist Crime North are investigating. There have been no arrests at this stage.

Detective Inspector Adam Callaghan said: “Our investigation is moving at pace and we are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry. Our priority is to find the person responsible and get justice for the victim and his family. I would appeal to anyone with information – no matter how small – to call police. If you don’t feel comfortable speaking to us, call Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, lead for policing in Waltham Forest and Newham, said: “My thoughts and sympathies are with Mr Lumturi’s family and friends for their tragic loss. I can understand that this incident will have caused concern and shock in the local community and would like to reassure residents that we will have local officers patrolling in the area. Please speak to these officers; they will help allay any concerns you may have.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 7352/16Oct. To remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers.