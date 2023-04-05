Detectives investigating a murder in Mitcham have identified the victim as 22-year-old Tyrese Miller

Although formal identification is yet to take place, officers are confident that the deceased is Mr Miller.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts are first and foremost with Mr Miller’s family who are understandably devastated by their loss.

“Our job is to get the answers they deserve and our investigation is already progressing at pace.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the Croydon Road area in the early hours of Tuesday morning to contact us, especially anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage.

“There are also people out there who will know the individual or individuals responsible for this murder. We would urge you to contact us immediately via 101 with reference CAD 616/04Apr or to contact the independent charity Crimestoppers completely anonymously. You can also upload information and images online.”

Police were called at approximately 2.25am on Tuesday, 4 April to reports of a man found injured in Croydon Road, near the junction with Beddington Lane in Mitcham.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended the best efforts of the emergency services, Tyrese died there a short time later. His next of kin have been informed.

At this stage it is believed Tyrese suffered a gunshot injury however we await the outcome of a post-mortem examination which was due to take place on the afternoon of Wednesday, 5 April.