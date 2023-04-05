Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Wednesday, April 5, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Detectives investigating a murder in Mitcham have identified the victim as 22-year-old Tyrese Miller

Detectives investigating a murder in Mitcham have identified the victim as 22-year-old Tyrese Miller

by uknip247

Although formal identification is yet to take place, officers are confident that the deceased is Mr Miller.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts are first and foremost with Mr Miller’s family who are understandably devastated by their loss.

“Our job is to get the answers they deserve and our investigation is already progressing at pace.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the Croydon Road area in the early hours of Tuesday morning to contact us, especially anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage.

“There are also people out there who will know the individual or individuals responsible for this murder. We would urge you to contact us immediately via 101 with reference CAD 616/04Apr or to contact the independent charity Crimestoppers completely anonymously. You can also upload information and images online.”

Police were called at approximately 2.25am on Tuesday, 4 April to reports of a man found injured in Croydon Road, near the junction with Beddington Lane in Mitcham.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended the best efforts of the emergency services, Tyrese died there a short time later. His next of kin have been informed.

At this stage it is believed Tyrese suffered a gunshot injury however we await the outcome of a post-mortem examination which was due to take place on the afternoon of Wednesday, 5 April.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A 28-year-old man who launched such a torrid campaign of abuse against his partner that the officer investigating the case called it “the worst...

An aggressive beggar who was given a chance to mend his ways has been jailed after immediately continuing to break the law

Man convicted of killing 15 birds, including five red kites, in Dumfries and Galloway area

Man convicted of stalking after following a woman around Hampshire in his car

A man has been jailed after admitting to causing serious injury by dangerous driving

Two men who forced their way into a couple’s home, threatening to harm them both with a hot iron and power tools, demanding money...

A 62-year-old Norwich man who mistreated a vulnerable patient in his care has been sentenced to nine month imprisonment

Man Sentenced to 40 Months Imprisonment after Blackmail and Disclosing Private Images

Two men have today (5 April) been found guilty of murdering a good samaritan who came to the aid of a teenage girl

Two men from Birmingham have been charged with conspiring to commit #burglary with intent to steal and conspiring to steal a motor vehicle and...

A statue made from 100,000 knives has been unveiled in Bradford to mark the beginning of an anti-violence campaign

A Brave Dog Risked His Life to Fight Off a Puma and Save Two Young Kids

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More