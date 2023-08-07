Weather

Detectives investigating a raid on a home have charged a suspect with burglary

Officers attended Windmill View, Sneinton, Nottingham, after a member of the public dialled 999 to report a break-in at their neighbour’s house at around 10pm on 11 June 2023.

An intruder had gained access to the property by smashing a conservatory window and games consoles were reported to have been stolen.

Detectives carried out forensic investigations inside the house, trawled through CCTV and carried out house-to house inquiries.

Thirty-nine-year-old John McSalley, of Victoria Road, Netherfield, has now been charged with one count of burglary.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (2 August) and was remanded in custody until 30 August 2023.

Detective Constable Colin Kirkup, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Burglary is a priority for the force because of the devastating impact it can have on victims. No one should wake up or come home to find their belongings have been ransacked by an intruder.

“All house break-ins are thoroughly investigated and we have a team of detectives working hard to catch burglars and bring them to justice. I’m pleased we have charged this suspect and placed them before the courts.”

