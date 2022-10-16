The victim was walking in Broadmead on Saturday 16 October 2021 at about 06.10- 07.00 when he got talking to an unknown man, who subsequently attacked and raped him in Castle Park, close to the church.

CCTV enquiries, media appeals, proactive patrols and more have been carried out since the incident in an attempt to track down the man responsible.

The suspect is described as black or mixed race, about 5ft 8-10 ins, in his 20s or 30s, and slim. He is said to have spoken in a deep voice.

Three men have been arrested as part of enquiries to date. Two remain released under investigation, while the third has been excluded from the investigation.

A year on from the incident detectives are re-releasing CCTV footage of a man they want to identify as part of enquiries. He is seen wearing a dark jacket, tracksuit bottoms and white hat.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Andrew Branch said: “This was an appalling crime and we are focussed on trying to identify the perpetrator so we can get the victim the justice he deserves.

“A lot of work has gone on over the past year, including a number of arrests, to do just that. Although we continue to keep an open mind, at this time we believe was an isolated incident and it has not been linked to any other crime.

“We remain hopeful there is someone out there who will be able to provide us with the vital piece of information we need in this investigation.

“It may be someone who at the time thought that detail was irrelevant, or it may be someone who didn’t feel comfortable coming forward last year. Whatever the reason, I would make a direct plea to anyone who may be able to help, to please call us, or Crimestoppers anonymously.”

DI Branch continued: “From the day it was reported to us we have sought to provide the victim with access to any support services he requires and will continue to do so.

“He has shown an incredible amount of courage throughout this police investigation and we are determined to do all we can to find the offender.”

Witnesses or anyone who thinks they can help detectives identify the man seen on CCTV is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5221242253.

In a statement the victim said:

“A year ago today, I was attacked and raped in Castle Park, having only moved to the city a few weeks prior. It’s impossible to put into words the effect this attack had on me and I still struggle to come to terms with what happened to this day. I never want to see something like this happen to somebody else. Everyone has the right to feel safe. If anyone has any information at all, please come forward.”

ADVERTISEMENT