Detectives investigating a rape in West Norwood have appealed to the public to identify a man they are keen to speak to in connection with the incident

The incident is reported to have taken place between 06:00hrs and 07:00hrs on 3 July 2021 at a residential address in Woodvale Walk SE27.

The man is described as about 5’7” and aged in his late 30s.

The suspect also demanded money from the victim, a man in his 30s.

After the victim stated he did not have any cash, the suspect threatened the victim and they went to a petrol station on Knight’s Hill, SE27 to withdraw cash.

Detective Constable Michael Hardy, from the Central South Safeguarding Team said: “This was a traumatic event for the victim and we are determined to bring the man responsible to justice. I would ask the public to take a good look at the man in the image as we really need to speak to him as part of our investigation.

“I am conscious that a significant amount of time has passed between the date of this incident and our public appeal. The public will rightly have questions about that. Our investigation has been ongoing throughout this time period and we have continued to support the victim at every stage.”

Anyone who recognises the man in the photo, or has information about the incident, should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 1643/03JUL21.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

