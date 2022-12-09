Detectives investigating a rape which took place at Birmingham New Street station have released an e-fit image of a man they’d like to identify in connection

In August 2021 the victim was returning from a night out with friends and was stood outside smoking a cigarette at around 5.30am when she was approached by a man who tried to engage her in conversation.

He then raped her in the toilets of the station.

Detectives have made a number of enquiries since the incident was reported to police and are now releasing an e-fit of a man they think may have information which is useful to their investigation.

If you recognise him or have any information please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2100090885. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.