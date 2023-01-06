Friday, January 6, 2023
Friday, January 6, 2023

Detectives Investigating A Rape Which Took Place Outside Wokingham Station Are Today Releasing This Cctv Image Of A Man They Would Like To Speak To
At 8.45pm on Saturday 10 September 2022, the victim got off a train at Wokingham and was raped by a man in the station car park. He then left the scene a short time later.
Following a number of enquiries, officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.
If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 660 of 10/09/22.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

