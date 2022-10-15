An investigation is ongoing following the incident which was reported to have occurred at some point between 2.20am and 3.45am on Saturday, October 8.

It was reported that a woman had left a nightclub on Derwent Street before she was raped nearby.

The woman is being offered support by specially-trained officers at this time.

Now, as part of enquiries, detectives have identified a man who they would like to trace. He was seen in the area at the time and could have valuable information that could assist with the ongoing investigation.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact detectives immediately via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20221008-0757. Alternatively, you can email 386@northumbria.police.uk.

