Detectives investigating a reported sexual attack on a girl in Maidstone are appealing for witnesses

The incident is alleged to have happened on a bus as it travelled from the town centre towards Tonbridge, between 8am and 8.30am on Friday 16 December 2022. A man got onto the bus in Broadway after which it is alleged he stood next to the victim and sexually assaulted her. The suspect is described as being black, aged in his 20s or 30s, around five feet and ten inches tall, of large build and with a shaved beard. He was wearing a padded jacket, black woollen hat and glasses.

Detective Sergeant Nicola Krucyk, of the West Kent Vulnerability Investigation Team, said: ‘Officers are currently reviewing available CCTV footage, however, in the meantime we are appealing for anybody who believes they know who the man is to contact us.’

Anyone with information should call the appeal line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/240848/22. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org