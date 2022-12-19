Monday, December 19, 2022
Monday, December 19, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Detectives Investigating A Reported Sexual Attack On A Girl In Maidstone Are Appealing For Witnesses
Home BREAKING Detectives investigating a reported sexual attack on a girl in Maidstone are appealing for witnesses

Detectives investigating a reported sexual attack on a girl in Maidstone are appealing for witnesses

by @uknip247

The incident is alleged to have happened on a bus as it travelled from the town centre towards Tonbridge, between 8am and 8.30am on Friday 16 December 2022. A man got onto the bus in Broadway after which it is alleged he stood next to the victim and sexually assaulted her. The suspect is described as being black, aged in his 20s or 30s, around five feet and ten inches tall, of large build and with a shaved beard. He was wearing a padded jacket, black woollen hat and glasses.

Detective Sergeant Nicola Krucyk, of the West Kent Vulnerability Investigation Team, said: ‘Officers are currently reviewing available CCTV footage, however, in the meantime we are appealing for anybody who believes they know who the man is to contact us.’

Anyone with information should call the appeal line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/240848/22. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

RELATED ARTICLES

The man, aged in his 40s, sustained gunshot injuries and was pronounced...

London Ambulance Service forced to declare ‘business continuity incident’ this evening with...

A murder investigation launched after a woman in her 60’s found dead...

Emergency services scrambled after building collapse in South East London

Multiple arrests in Christmas crackdown on anti-social behaviour in Eastbourne

North East Ambulance Services declares critical incident due to extreme pressures

A former Greater Manchester Police officer has been sentenced after admitting possessing...

Police forced their way into a suspicious property as part of ongoing...

Police are appealing to the public for further information after another parcel...

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was sent to the scene of a...

The powerful testimony of a woman who was subjected to years of...

A man who strangled his wife to death in front of their...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"