Detectives investigating a robbery in Deal have made an arrest

Detectives Investigating A Robbery In Deal Have Made An Arrest

Kent Police was called at around 5.50pm on Monday 13 March 2023 to a report a woman had been robbed of her car while in Alfred Square.

The woman was assaulted during the incident and sustained bruising but did not require medical treatment.

Officers attended the scene and following enquiries, a 37-year-old man was arrested the next day on suspicion of robbery.

The man from Deal currently remains in custody while the investigation continues.

Officers from the Kent Crime Squad would like to thank all those who have already come forward with information.

Any witnesses who have yet to speak to an officer, should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/46824/23.

