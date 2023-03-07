Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Detectives Investigating A Robbery In Ramsgate Are Looking For Witnesses

As part of the ongoing investigation into the incident, two people have been charged.

At around 7.15 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023, a man in his thirties was carrying a bag of groceries in Hardres Road, near the intersection with St Luke’s Avenue, when the incident occurred.

He stated that he was approached by two people who spoke to him before pulling his coat hood over his head and being assaulted. During the robbery, a large sum of money and a shopping bag were stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police at 01843 222289 and reference case number 46/29934/23.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or use their website’s online form.

On Friday, February 17, two people were charged with robbery.

Paul Jackson, 35, of Clements Road, Ramsgate, appeared the next day at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court and was remanded. He will next appear at Canterbury Crown Court on March 20.

Rosie Richards, 29, of Thanet Road, Ramsgate, was released on bail and ordered to appear in Margate Magistrates’ Court on April 27.

