Detectives Investigating A Robbery In Which A Man Was Threatened With A Knife Have Charged A Suspect
Officers were called to Hesley Road, Harworth, Bassetlaw, after the victim was threatened and a car was taken from the driveway at around 4.30am on 15 October 2022.

The car was later found abandoned near Bradford, West Yorkshire, following a crash, and a suspect was identified.

Twenty-one-year-old Joshua Whiteley, of Britannia Road, Morley, Leeds, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court charged with robbery, arson and attempted aggravated burglary on Friday (25 November 2022).

He was remanded in custody and will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 21 December 2022.

Detective Sergeant Andrea Brown, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We never underestimate the impact these crimes can have on people and work tirelessly to gather evidence and track down the people responsible.

“I am pleased we have now charged a suspect for this offence and he has been put before the courts.”

