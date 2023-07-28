Detectives investigating a series of burglaries and attempted break-ins on the same street have charged a suspect

Officers were called to Newcastle Drive, Clifton, Nottingham, after reports an intruder had broken into a home and entered bedrooms while people were asleep at around 5.40am on 16 July 2023.

A man was also reported to have entered the porch area of another home in Newcastle Drive, tried to open a door at a further property and attempted to break into a car parked in the street a short time later.

Officers have carried out house-to-house inquiries and trawled through CCTV footage as part of their investigation.

Thirty-three-year-old Steven Sunderland has now been charged with two burglaries with intent to steal, one attempted burglary and vehicle interference.

He has also been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified and theft of a mobile phone after a car was stolen from outside Queen’s Medical Centre on 20 July 2023.

Sunderland, of Waterdown Road, Clifton, Nottingham, who also faces a further charge of threats to damage a vehicle following an incident in Brandish Crescent on 16 July, is due to appear at court today (27 July).

Detective Inspector Chris Berryman, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Burglary is a priority for the force because we understand how distressing it is for victims when someone enters their private property.

“Members of the public can have faith that break-ins will be investigated thoroughly. I’m pleased this suspect will appear before magistrates at the earliest opportunity.”