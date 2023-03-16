Detectives investigating a series of robberies in which suspects have targeted people through the LGBT+ social networking and dating app Grindr are appealing for any other victims to come forward

Since September 2022, several victims reported that they had arranged to meet someone they had been speaking to through the app, but upon arrival were assaulted and robbed by a group of offenders.

Police believe that there may be other victims who have not reported incidents due to the nature of the crime, but are encouraging them to get in touch.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the robberies and released on bail with strict conditions.

Detective Constable Jessica Benham, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a nasty series of coordinated attacks in which victims have been targeted because of their sexuality.

“We believe there could be more victims who, for various reasons, have chosen not to report.

“We understand that being a victim of a crime like this can be a distressing and isolating experience, and that reporting may seem daunting, but there is specialist support available to help victims move on.