Detectives investigating a serious assault are releasing CCTV images in connection

At 6.15pm on Good Friday, 7 April, the victim was waiting for a train at
Sheffield station when he was punched to the head by a stranger.

He fell to the ground unconscious and sustained a fractured skull and a
bleed on the brain.

Detectives believe the man in the CCTV images may have information that
could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by
calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 532 of 7 April.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

