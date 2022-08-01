An altercation occurred between the victim and a man shortly after 8.15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20.

Two more men approached and attacked the victim, knocking him unconscious on the floor. The three men then bolted from the station.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of fractured ribs and a fractured nose.

In connection with the incident, two men, aged 31 and 23, have been arrested and charged.

Detectives want to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident because they may have information that is critical to the investigation.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 606 from the 20th of July.

You can also call Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.