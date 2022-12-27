Detectives investigating a serious assault have now charged two suspects

Officers were called to Newcastle Street, Worksop, following reports a man had been attacked at a bus stop.

The 22-year-old victim suffered serious head injuries during the assault, which happened at around 6pm on Christmas Day.

He then had to be taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains and is believed to now be in a stable condition.

Brogan Bown, 24, and Wayne Maxwell, 33, have since been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Bown, of Gateford Road, Worksop, and Maxwell, of Campbell Close, Worksop, were both due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (27 December).

Detective Inspector Mark Booth, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “A man was knocked unconscious and suffered serious head injuries following this nasty assault.

“Nottinghamshire Police condemns all acts of violence, and we would warn anyone who behaves in this manner that they will eventually have to face up to the consequences of their actions.”