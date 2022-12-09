Friday, December 9, 2022
Detectives Investigating A Serious Assault In Brixton Are Asking For The Public’s Help To Identify A Man They Would Like To Speak To
by @uknip247

 

At around 12:10am on Saturday, 3 December, police were called to Ferndale Road, SW9, after a man was found injured.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service. A man, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital with a head injury. He suffered life-changing injuries.

The man’s family have been contacted by officers and are being kept informed about his condition and the progress of the investigation.

On the evening of Friday, 2 December, the victim was working in a restaurant on Ferndale Road. At around 11.10pm he was approached by two men who spoke to him.

One of the men punched the victim in the face outside the restaurant, resulting in him falling to the ground and hitting his head on the pavement. The assault appears to have been unprovoked.

The men then ran off towards Nursery Road.

Detectives from the local policing team in London have carried out several enquiries, including a review of CCTV from the area. They are now in a position to share an image of a man they would like to identify.

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 85/03Dec. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

