Detectives investigating a serious assault in Edenbridge have made an arrest

The incident happened in Cedar Drive around 7.40pm on Monday 3 April 2023.

It is reported a man was walking with a friend when he was approached by another man who assaulted him. The 20-year-old victim suffered an injury consistent with a knife wound and was taken to a London hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

Later the same day, officers arrested a 19-year-old man from Edenbridge on suspicion of assault and he was taken into custody. The involved parties are known to each other.

Residents will see an increased number of patrols in the area as enquiries into the incident continue.

Investigators are seeking witnesses to the incident and are urging anybody with information to call our appeal line. Motorists with dashcam and residents with private CCTV are also asked to check for footage that may assist.

Anyone with information should call 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/60548/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.