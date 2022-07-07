The incident occurred around 8.05 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in the Fenners Marsh area of town.

A man in his fifties reported that he opened his front door to two men he didn’t know, who punched and kicked him repeatedly before walking away.

He went to a nearby hospital for treatment for numerous cuts and bruises on his face, arms, and body.

‘We believe the men in the CCTV image may be able to assist us with our enquiries into this unprovoked attack,’ said investigating officer Detective Constable Julia Dell of Kent Police.

‘Although the image is slightly blurry and only one of the men’s faces can be seen, we are hopeful that they will be recognised by their clothing and by people who know them.’

Please contact the appeals department at 01474 366149 and reference 46/111724/22. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or fill out an online form at