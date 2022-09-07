On Monday, September 5, 2022, shortly before 8 a.m., Kent Police responded to a report that a woman had been injured at a property on Central Parade.

Officers and South East Coast Ambulance Service responded, and the woman was taken to the hospital with injuries consistent with stab wounds.

A suspect, known to the victim, has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident, and an investigation is underway to determine the full circumstances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officers would like to speak with anyone who saw anything suspicious while walking or driving along Central Parade, Market Street, or near the Market Street Car Park between 6.50am and 7.15am on Monday 5 September.

Officers are particularly interested in speaking with the drivers of a dark-colored Peugeot 206, a dark-colored Vauxhall Corsa, and a dark-colored Ford Focus, all of which were seen in the area at the time.

Ian McQuaide has been charged with attempted murder, coercive or controlling behaviour, assault, making death threats, and causing great bodily harm. The 34-year-old, of Forrester Close, Canterbury, appeared in Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on September 7 and was remanded in custody to appear in Maidstone Crown Court on October 5.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police at 01843 222289 and quote reference 46/173213/22.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or use their website’s online form.

I