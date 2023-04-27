Detectives investigating a serious collision in Epping in which a woman has died are asking for witnesses and dash cam footage

Thursday, April 27, 2023
Police were called shortly after 4.15pm on Sunday 16 April to reports of a collision concerning a motorcycle and a woman on Epping New Road.
It is believed she was crossing the road at the time of the collision.
It is believed that the motorcycle was travelling from the Robin Hood roundabout towards the Wake Arms roundabout at the time of the collision.  
Sadly, a woman aged in her 30s died at the scene.
A 59-year-old man, from Waltham Abbey, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. 
He has been released under investigation.
If you have any information, dash cam or other footage in relation to this collision, then please get in contact with us.
You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.
Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.
Alternatively, you can call us on 101.
In an emergency always call 999.
If you would like to make an anonymous report, you can contact independent charity on Twitter at @CrimestoppersUK, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.
Please quote incident 824 of 16 April when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

