Detectives investigating a sexual assault in Allhallows, Rochester have made an arrest

At around 8pm on Thursday 16 March 2023, a teenage girl was walking along Binney Road, next to Allhallows Marshes when a male is alleged to have sexually assaulted her.

The victim was able to fend off the suspect before he ran away from the scene.

On Monday 20 March 2023, officers arrested a 17-year-old boy from Rochester on suspicion of sexual assault. He remains in custody.

Officers continue to appeal for witnesses and would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area, saw anything suspicious or who has dashcam, CCTV or doorbell cameras which might assist enquiries.

Anyone with any information is asked to use the Major Incident Public Portal here Public Portal (mipp.police.uk) or call Kent Police on 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/48962/23.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete their online form.