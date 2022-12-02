Friday, December 2, 2022
Detectives Investigating A Sexual Assault In Sainsbury’s At Leeds Station Are Releasing This Image Of A Suspect
Detectives investigating a sexual assault in Sainsbury’s at Leeds station are releasing this image of a suspect

by @uknip247

At 8.30pm on Saturday 19 November, a man approached and sexually assaulted a woman while she was placing an item on a shelf in the supermarket.
If you recognise him or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 592 of 19/11/22.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

