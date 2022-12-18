Detectives investigating a sexual assault in Warrington have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to

Sometime between 4.10pm and 5pm on 8 September, a woman was on the X30 bus from Warrington to Chester when she was approached by a man.

The man touched the woman inappropriately before a man intervened and helped the woman.

Officers are now appealing for information and have issued an image of a man that they would like to speak to in connection with the investigation.

Investigating Officer Rhiannon Jones said: “I know that this incident will be of great concern to the community, but I can assure you that we have been following several enquiries to identify the man responsible.

“We have been following numerous lines of enquiry which has led us to identifying a man that we would like to speak to in connection to the incident.

“I would like to call on the community for help in identifying the man pictured in the CCTV.

“I am also continuing to appeal to anyone who may have been on the bus at the time of the incident, the passenger who assisted the woman, or anyone who may have information and has not yet done so, to please contact us.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cheshire Police via the websitequoting IML 1362548 or call 101.

Information can be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.