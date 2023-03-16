Thursday, March 16, 2023
Thursday, March 16, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Detectives investigating a sexual assault on a 16-year-old girl in Andover have released images of a man they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries

Detectives investigating a sexual assault on a 16-year-old girl in Andover have released images of a man they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries

by uknip247

The incident took place sometime between 4pm and 4.30pm, back on Monday 16 January this year.

It was reported that the girl was approached by a man she did not know as she walked along the path that runs behind the commercial units in River Way, near to the Enham Arch roundabout.

As she got to the tunnel between the units and the river, the man grabbed her arm and forced her to touch him. The girl was able to break free and ran away.

Detectives have been carrying out various lines of enquiry since the incident was reported. They have now released two CCTV images of a man seen near this area at the time.

Police would like to speak to him as he might hold important information that could help the investigation.

If you are the man in the images, or you recognise him, or if you have any other information on this incident, please contact police on 101, quoting the reference number 44230021013.

You can also contact the Police via their website.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

Detectives investigating a series of robberies in which suspects have targeted people...

A doorman who killed a man with one punch has been sentenced...

Ferries between Dover and France set to be suspended due to strike action

The A21 near Johns Cross will remain closed in both directions due...

A driver is facing prosecution after abandoning their vehicle in Lane 2...

A seventh man has been arrested as part of an investigation into...

Police have launched a manhunt for wanted Leighton Tabone, 23, from Southampton

Police are looking for information to help them find Tegan Rees, who...

Detectives investigating the murder of Jordan Briscoe in Tottenham have charged a...

A father-of-three football fan was found dead after being jailed for running...

Tributes have been paid to a ‘caring and loving son’ who died...

Jeremy Hunt’s pension reforms have been criticised for benefiting only high earners...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More