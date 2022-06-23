A man followed a 26-year-old woman onto the 160 bus in Eltham High Street shortly after 7 p.m. on October 18, 2021.

The woman was then sexually assaulted by the man.

The investigating officer, Detective Constable Mark Davies, stated, “This was a brazen attack on a lone female while she was travelling on a bus.”

“Anyone who recognises this man or knows where he is is urged to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote CAD 6748/18Oct, or Crimestoppers, 100pc anonymously, on 0800 555 111.