Detectives investigating a sexual assault on-board a Piccadilly Line service between Park Royal and Sudbury Hill are releasing images of a suspect

At 6pm on Tuesday 6 September, a woman was asleep on the train when she

awoke to a man sexually assaulting her.

She challenged the man, and he alighted the train at Sudbury Hill.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by

texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 501 of 06/09/22.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.